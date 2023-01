ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Madison Standifird (Sr. Skyridge): Three-year varsity star for the Falcons was her team’s leader statistically but also by example and emotion on the court. Outside hitter and libero contributed 357 kills (39%), 72 aces (240 points), 23 blocks, 347digs and 503 serve-receptions.

Hitters

Emma Grant (Sr. Skyridge): Had 257 kills, 81 aces (178points), 193 digs, 411 serve-receptions, 48 blocks.

Jahslyn Rajvong (Sr. Lehi): Had 195 kills (33%), 30 aces, 296 serve-receptions, 39 blocks, 180 digs.

Middle Blocker

Elle McCandless (Jr. Skyridge): Had 97 kills (38%), 50 aces (191 points), 104 combined blocks, 78 digs.

Setters

Maryn Faddis (Sr. Lehi): Had 606 assists (6.8 p/s), 47 aces (165 points), 86% serving, 45 blocks, 157 digs.

Kate Ohlsen (Sr. Skyridge): Had 486 assists (4.8 p/s), 39 aces (135 points), 181 digs (6.2 d/m), 24 kills.

Defensive Specialist

Mary Nahinu (So. Skyridge): Had 380 digs, 654 serve-receptions, 82 assists, 34 aces (166 points).

Kodi Brems (Jr. Lehi): Had 33 aces (168 points), 96% serving, 420 digs, 398 serve-receptions, 11 blocks.