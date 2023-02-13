Connect with us

Lehi People

Lehi teen prepares to compete at final round of pageant

Lehi People

Lehi Couple surprised with $10,000

Lehi People

Skyridge sophomore’s journey through challenges inspires a community

Lehi People

Lehi’s Howard, his son and friends, work medical magic in Ukraine

Lehi People

Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America

Lehi People

Lehi High Grad: Jay Hill to be defensive coordinator at BYU

Lehi People

Thompson Triplets garner national attention for athletic achievements

Lehi People

Lehi’s Astill finds niche with conservative Utah politics podcast

Lehi People

Local Honor Guard member veteran of WWII and Korean War

Lehi People

Volunteers for Lehi-based non-profit distribute quilts to refugees in Poland

Lehi People

Lehi teen prepares to compete at final round of pageant

Published

12 mins ago

on

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Lehi teen, Desiree McKinnon, plans to compete at the state level this weekend as a Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen (MUOT) candidate. MUOT began 17 years ago, annually awarding over $100,000 in cash, scholarships and prizes. Candidates are selected based on four pillars: service, style, scholarship and success. 

Desiree’s journey began months ago when she first competed at the local level alongside other accomplished candidates. Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen pageant, sister to the Miss America program, welcomes over 40 candidates from around the state to compete in four areas: private interviews, talent, onstage questions/evening gowns and lifestyle/fitness. 

To celebrate her achievement, Desiree will have a special sendoff this evening, Tuesday, February 13, at 7 p.m. at the Lehi Art Center, 685 N. Center Street. She will be performing ventriloquism and showcasing her evening wear. All are welcome to stop by and celebrate Desiree and enjoy her talent. The Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen pageant will be held February 17-18 at the Provo Covey Center for the Arts. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *