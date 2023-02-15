Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen set for state-level competition

Lehi’s own Kira Gardner, Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will compete February 17-18 at the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen (MUOT) competition. The state-level teen competition is the sister program to the Miss America organization, which is committed to empowering women to lead and make a difference in their communities through service. The MUOT organization awards over $100,000 in cash, scholarships, and prizes to teen candidates aged 13-17.

Gardner will represent the city of Lehi in the state competitionto be held at the Covey Center for the Arts in downtown Provo. Gardner is one of 40 talented candidates from the state of Utah competing for the state title.

Gardner has spent the last several months preparing for the competition as candidates compete in four areas: privateinterview; talent; fitness and lifestyle; and evening gown withon-stage questions. Gardner’s preparation has been spent in the dance studio learning and practicing a hip hop/jazz dance for her talent. She has also honed her interview and writing skills. Gardner has diligently served the Lehi community, and she feels this has been the most important part of her preparation for the state-level competition.

“I have worked hard preparing for MUOT. I feel ready and confident and am so excited to represent Lehi,” said Gardner.

Gardner’s social impact initiative is “Hope through the arts.” Gardner shares her message of hope with elementary students throughout Lehi. Stories of local residents who have found hope and healing through activity within the arts can be found on Gardner’s social media @muoteen.lehi.

Gardner is an entrepreneur and owns her own floral business. As a business owner, she has learned valuable lessons that have prepared her for the MUOT competition and life.

“I love serving Lehi. Since I was three years old, I have dreamed of having this job. Now that I have this opportunity, I want to do as much as possible for the community. This role has helped me grow as a person. I have learned valuable skills that I will keep with me my entire life,” said Gardner.

Gardner’s favorite part of representing Lehi is meeting new people in the community.

“I love meeting the people of Lehi and getting involved with the community. I have listened to young women and men who have been bullied and gone through similar experiences as mine. Talking with them and connecting with them is something I am grateful for,” said Gardner.

“I am so excited about the MUOT competition. I have been working hard to be the best representative of Lehi that I can be at state. It’s going to be a good weekend.”

The MUOT competition will be live-streamed beginning Friday, February 17th at 6 p.m. at https://www.muoteen.com/team-3.