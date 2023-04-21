State Senator’s home targeted by political vandals

Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy’s Alpine home was vandalized Thursday night. The vandals used red spray paint and wrote “These trannies bash back” on the Senator’s garage door and driveway. The third car garage bay had the writing “Fash” painted on.

Kennedy made the following statement to the Lehi Free Press.

“To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed. The recent vandalism to my home was not just an attack on me but on the very principles our state stands for. I will not be intimidated by your cowardly actions. I will not back down from fighting for what is right and just.



Your attempt to threaten and silence me will only make me louder. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah toward a better future for our state. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny.



As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am determined to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’tback down.” said Senator Kennedy.

Senator Kennedy also noted the compassion and willingness of his neighbors to quickly spur into action and assist the Kennedy family in cleaning the graffiti off their home Friday morning.

The Lone Peak Police Department had not responded to a request for comment by Friday afternoon.