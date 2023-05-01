Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - April 2023

Utah Leads as a Top Travel, College, & Job Destination

State Senator's home targeted by political vandals

Man arrested for attempted murder at Lehi Farmers Market property

Lehi Farmers Market co-operator arrested for sex offender registry violation

Getting Into the Outdoors in Utah

Flood Watch 2023: How City officials have prepared for severe Spring runoff

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple open house begins

Neighbors claim rampant illegal activity at Lehi Farmers Market, Utah County Officials respond

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - March 2023

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – April 2023

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 129 (134)

Average home price: $547,019 ($638,191)

Median home price: $453,300 ($536,844)

Average days on the market: 59 (19)

Average square feet: 2,557 (2,601)

Most expensive home sold: $2,150,000/ 4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 6,982 sq. ft. / .34 acres

Least expensive home sold: $298,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,220 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 120 (existing homes) and 42 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 38

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

