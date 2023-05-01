Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – April 2023

April 2023 vs. (2022)



Homes sold: 129 (134)



Average home price: $547,019 ($638,191)

Median home price: $453,300 ($536,844)



Average days on the market: 59 (19)

Average square feet: 2,557 (2,601)

Most expensive home sold: $2,150,000/ 4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 6,982 sq. ft. / .34 acres

Least expensive home sold: $298,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,220 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 120 (existing homes) and 42 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 38

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

