Political office filing opens this week; party affiliation deadline approaching

The 2024 general election ballot will begin to take shape this week as the filing period for many different offices opening this week. Also, voters have until January 9 to affiliate with a political party ahead of the 2024 primary election season. Once a voter has chosen a party affiliation, they cannot change until July, after the primary election concludes.

Lehi voters will have an opportunity to vote for candidates in the following offices for the general election on Tuesday, November 5:

Federal, State & County Offices ​​​(Currently held by):

U.S. President and Vice President ​​(Joe Biden and Kamala Harris)

U.S. Senate​​​​​ (Mitt Romney)

U.S. House of Representatives Districts 3 &4 ​(John Curtis and Burgess Owens)

Utah Governor and Lt. Governor ​​(Spencer Cox and Diedre Henderson)

Utah Attorney General ​​​​(Sean Reyes)

Utah Auditor (​​​​​John Dougall)

Utah Treasurer ​​​​​(Marlo Oaks)

State Senate Districts 21 & 22​​​ (Mike Kennedy and Heidi Balderree)

State House Districts 52 & 53 ​​​(Cory Maloy and Kay Christofferson)

Local School Board

Alpine School District Board Seat 3 (​​Stacy Bateman)

Utah County Commission Seat C ​​(Tom Sakievich)

County Assessor (​​​​Burt Garfield)

County Recorder ​​​​(Andrea Allen)

County Surveyor ​​​​(Anthony Canto)

County Treasurer​​​​ (Kim Jackson)

Qualified political party candidates may file beginning Tuesday, January 2. Filing ends Monday, January 8 at 5 p.m. Local board of education candidates may also begin to file on Tuesday, January 2, concluding Monday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

Candidates who choose to participate in signature gathering must file their intent to collect signatures between Tuesday, January 2, and Monday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

The Utah County Elections Division is located at 100 E Center St. Provo, Utah 84606.