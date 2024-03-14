Connect with us

Education

Hundreds attend district split meeting in Saratoga Springs; what did they think?

Education

How Artificial Intelligence can help—and hurt—students

Education

Alpine School District to hold public forums to discuss district split

Education

ASD proposes hasty $175 Million lease revenue bond for new Saratoga Springs High School

Education

Alpine School District reviews six options for split after study

Education

Lehi schools adapting to increase in non-native English speakers

Education

Utah’s 529 educational savings plan earns gold rating

Education

ASD Board reviews capital needs plan and priorities, hints at potential tax increase

Education

BREAKING NEWS: Alpine School District announces full-day kindergarten at all schools

Education

Viewpoint Middle unveils mascot statue created by students

Education

Hundreds attend district split meeting in Saratoga Springs; what did they think?

Published

25 mins ago

on

In what will presumably be the most significant political issue facing much of Utah County this year, hundreds of people filled the auditorium at Vista Heights Middle School in Saratoga Springs for a public open house hosted by MGT, a consulting firm hired by Alpine School District (ASD) to study the feasibility of a district split. The event, the second of three planned meetings, drew a diverse crowd, including parents, teachers, district staff, and community members.

The presentation focused on key considerations to guide voters through the decision-making process. The presenter from MGT discussed issues such as school funding, resource allocation, academic programming, and the overall impact of a potential split on student outcomes.

“Money follows the student,” the presenter stressed to the meeting attendees.  

MGT presented an overview of the six proposals, each offering unique configurations aimed at addressing the evolving population changes of Utah County, like projected growth in the west and declining enrollment in the east.

The proposals offer a two-way split, a three-way split, and a Lehi-only district. The option of no split is also under consideration. 

Following the presentation, attendees shared their insights, concerns, and preferences through a live interactive survey. The survey received over 500 responses to each question, including:

1. What community do you live in?

Advertisement

36% Saratoga Springs

32% Eagle Mountain

23% Lehi

9% Other

2. Should the district send a reconfiguration for a community vote?

77% Strongly Agree or Agree

7% Neutral 

16% Disagree or Strongly Disagree 

Advertisement

3. Do you agree that Alpine School District needs to be reconfigured into two or more districts?

35% Strongly Agree or Agree

14% Neutral

51% Disagree or Strongly Disagree 

4. Do you agree or disagree that reconfiguration decisions are impacted by potential tax rate changes? 

88% Strongly Agree or Agree

4% Neutral

8% Disagree or Strongly Disagree 

Advertisement

5. Rank the reconfiguration options based on preference.

1st: Stay as one district 

2nd: Two-Way Split

3rd: Three-Way Split 

6. Would you support the district remaining as one with an expansion of the School Board from 7 to 9 members?

76% Yes

16% No

8% Neutral 

Advertisement

MGT and ASD will host a final public forum on Thursday, March 14, at American Fork Junior High at 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *