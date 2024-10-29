Utah County early voting location open in Downtown Provo

Utah County voters may vote early in the 2024 general election at the county’s downtown Provo polling location now through Nov. 4, or may vote on Election Day, Nov. 5, at one of 13 polling locations around the county.

Utah County is prepared for early voters, and those who would like to cast a ballot early are encouraged to take advantage of early voting at the downtown Provo location, the Utah County Health and Justice Building, at 151 S. University Avenue, Room 1600, Provo.

The early voting polling location is open at the following times:

● Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Thursday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lehi voters may drop their ballots in the official drop box located south of the Lehi Police Station, along the parking strip on 100 East and 100 North. The box is under 24-hour video surveillance and is emptied by Utah County officials at least once a day.

Election Day voting is Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Utah County residents may cast their vote at any polling location or ballot drop box they prefer. Lehi’s in-person voting location is the Broadbent Community Room, located in the Public Safety Building at 128 N. 100 E.

Questions may be directed to the Utah County Elections Office via phone (801-851-8128) or email (elections@utahcounty.gov). For additional information, visit vote.utahcounty.gov.