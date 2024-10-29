Alpine School Board District 3 Candidate Q&A

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Free Press reached out to candidates running for the Alpine School District School Board District 3 seat and asked them to participate in a question-and-answer format article to share their views on education issues facing the area. The seat covering Lehi High School and Skyridge cluster areas is currently held by Stacy Bateman.

Challenger Brian Bird did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him for participation. Bateman’s answers are published below. Brian Bird’s website is www.bird4ASD.com.

Lehi Free Press: Why are you running for an Alpine School District board seat?

Stacy Bateman: The last four years have been an incredible privilege, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve our community. With the ever-changing nature of public education and reconfiguration, I will bring consistency and continued support for our students and employees. We’ve done great things, and we’ve also navigated incredibly challenging times. As I evolve in this role, new ideas and ways to collaborate surface. Our community is very invested in our students and their future, and working together is a priority. This relationship benefits our current students as well as those who will come in the future.

LFP: What are your most important qualifications?

Bateman: I’ve been involved in Education in a variety of capacities over the last 25 years. I have a master’s degree in education administration and supervision. I serve on the ASD Finance, Teaching & Learning, and Student & Employee Support committees.

Advertisement

In addition to these assignments, I substitute teach each month to stay connected to our students and faculty. I have served in a variety of PTA positions, including the National PTA Board, and several school community councils. I regularly attend the SCCand PTA meetings for schools in my area. I also serve on the ASD Suicide Prevention Coalition Executive Board.

LFP: What is your position on Proposition 11, which would split the Alpine School District?

Bateman: I support Proposition 11 to increase student opportunities, local representation, and attention to capital projects. We need a configuration to support current and future students. Currently, our students do not have access to the same programs and student support that other areas of the current district have. Some of these include Dual Language Immersion, Advanced Learning Lab, multi-lingual support, and Title I funds. Our special education students need better facilities and support. In the new district, there will be seven board members to cover all six municipalities, and decisions will be made by those who live in our communities.

LFP: What do you think is the most important budget issue facing the district right now, and how will you address it?

Bateman: The most important budget issue is adequate funding for personnel. Each of our schools needs the flexibility and support to hire the number of people they need to meet students’ needs. These roles vary from school to school. Our larger schools that enroll students year-round are often impacted the most. Two ways to address this are to lower initial class sizes and reserve additional money for schools who welcome new students throughout the year. This will also keep us moving in the right direction as we work to reduce class sizes.