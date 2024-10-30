Kennedy vs. Wright, candidates for Congressional District 3

With Election Day fast approaching, it’s crucial that voters know candidates and issues on their ballots. One of only two federal seats open for the state of Utah is the seat for Congressional District 3. Candidates Mike Kennedy (R) and Glenn Wright (D) compete for the seat.

Both candidates have run for federal office before. Wright ran against John Curtis for the same seat two years ago, while Kennedy ran against Mitt Romney in 2018 for the Senate seat Curtis is now seeking.

Mike Kennedy

Kennedy, a practicing family doctor and trained attorney from Alpine, was first elected to the Utah Legislature in 2012. If elected to Congress, Kennedy intends to prioritize immigration reform and reducing the national debt. For more information about Kennedy’s policies and background, visit mikekennedyforutah.com.

Glenn Wright

Wright lives in Park City and currently serves as a Summit County Council Member and serves on the Utah Association of Counties Board. According to his campaign website, Wright’s priorities include protecting democracy, focusing on economic security (including affordable housing) and “reaffirming personal agency and freedom.” For more information about Wright’s policies and background, visit wrightforutahcongressionaldistrict3.com.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 in order to be counted. In-person voting locations and hours are available at vote.utahcounty.gov.