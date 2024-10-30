Connect with us

Politics & Government

Kennedy vs. Wright, candidates for Congressional District 3

Politics & Government

Alpine School Board District 3 Candidate Q&A

Politics & Government

Utah County early voting location open in Downtown Provo

Politics & Government

Preparing to vote for Utah Judges

Politics & Government

Planning Commission hears updated plans for controversial affordable housing idea

Politics & Government

Candidate field set in race to replace Kennedy in Utah State Senate

Politics & Government

Prop 11 shows 19% lead in district split ballot question PAC poll

Politics & Government

Alpine School District split townhall: Elected officials spar, city council members favor split

Politics & Government

State Senator Mike Kennedy resigns in move to Congress, Special election underway for replacement

Politics & Government

Three former Lone Peak ASD Board members release statement favoring district split

Politics & Government

Kennedy vs. Wright, candidates for Congressional District 3

Published

28 mins ago

on

With Election Day fast approaching, it’s crucial that voters know candidates and issues on their ballots. One of only two federal seats open for the state of Utah is the seat for Congressional District 3. Candidates Mike Kennedy (R) and Glenn Wright (D) compete for the seat.

Both candidates have run for federal office before. Wright ran against John Curtis for the same seat two years ago, while Kennedy ran against Mitt Romney in 2018 for the Senate seat Curtis is now seeking.

Mike Kennedy

Kennedy, a practicing family doctor and trained attorney from Alpine, was first elected to the Utah Legislature in 2012. If elected to Congress, Kennedy intends to prioritize immigration reform and reducing the national debt. For more information about Kennedy’s policies and background, visit mikekennedyforutah.com.

Glenn Wright 

Wright lives in Park City and currently serves as a Summit County Council Member and serves on the Utah Association of Counties Board. According to his campaign website, Wright’s priorities include protecting democracy, focusing on economic security (including affordable housing) and “reaffirming personal agency and freedom.” For more information about Wright’s policies and background, visit wrightforutahcongressionaldistrict3.com.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 in order to be counted. In-person voting locations and hours are available at vote.utahcounty.gov.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *