Brammer wins Senate District 21 Special Election

On a brisk Saturday morning nearly 300 Utah County Republican Party delegates converged on American Fork High School to elect a replacement for outgoing Senator Mike Kennedy who is moving on to represent Utah’s Third Congressional District in Washington D.C. 

The field to replace Kennedy included Diego Caroll (American Fork), Van Broderick (Lindon), Eric Vernon (American Fork), Bill Lee (Pleasant Grove) and Brady Brammer (Highland). 

After three rounds of voting, Utah House Representative Brady Brammer came out victorious with 62% of the votes to former Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee’s 38%. 

The American Fork High gym crowd included many political spectators like Senate President Stuart Adams, Senator Heidi Balderree, Senator Dan McKay, House Representative Stephanie Gricius, House Representative Keven Stratton, State Auditor John Dougall, Utah County Commissioners Amelia Gardner and Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran. 

Brammer will resign from his Utah House of Representatives seat later this year and a special election will then be conducted to fill his term.

