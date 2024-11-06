Lehi’s Bateman, Beltran, Christofferson and Maloy cruise to election victory

As the Country awaits the results of the Presidential race, along with the balance of power in the U.S Senate and House, some local races are clear enough to call in the initial results drop at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Alpine School Board member Stacy Bateman won re-election over challenger Brian Bird 63% (7,393 votes) to 36% (4,307 votes).

Alpine School Board member Mark Clement also won re-election over John Gadd 65% (8,224 votes) to 35% (4,445).

Every seat in the Utah House of Representatives is up for grabs this year and West Lehi’s Cory Maloy who represents District 52 won re-election over Democrat Michael Keller 72% (7,457 votes) to 27% (2,883 votes). While East Lehi’s Kay Christofferson defeated Alex Day of the Utah United Party in District 53 80% (8,480 votes) to 20% (2,076 votes). State Senator Heidi Balderree won re-election with no opponent.

In Utah County races, Skyler Beltran defeated United Utah member Alan Wessman for County Commissioner 77% (111,693 votes) to 23% (32,959). County Assessor Burt Garfield, County Recorder Andrea Allen, County Surveyor Anthony Canto and County Treasurer Kim Jackson all won re-election with no opponents.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox fended off a challenge from both the left and right to win another four-year term with 54% (370,076 votes). While Derek Brown came out ahead in the field of five candidates with 55% (384,910 votes). Tina Cannon won State Auditor to replace the outgoing John Dougall and State Treasurer Marlo Oaks won re-election.

In Federal Races, Utah County’s John Curtis (60%) won a seat in the U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Mitt Romney while Mike Kennedy (65%) and Burgess Owens (61%) easily won their races to represent Utah’s third and fourth districts in Congress.