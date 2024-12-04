Who are the candidates to replace Brammer in Utah House District 54?

With Utah Congressman John Curtis moving to the U.S. Senate, the political dominos are falling. Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy came out victorious in the race to replace Curtis in Utah’s Third Congressional District leaving a vacancy in his Utah State Senate seat. Last month, Utah House RepresentativeBrady Brammer won Kennedy’s old seat in the Utah Senate leaving his House seat open.

The Utah County Republican Party is now tasked with selecting Brammers replacement. Three candidates filed for consideration and delegates will elect a winner on Saturday December 7. House District 54 covers a part of east Lehi and Amercian Fork. The candidates include:

Kristin Chevrier (Highland), a longtime political activist and member of local republican party leadership. According to her website, Chevrier’s top issues include education, taxes, election integrity and immigration. Chevrier touts the endorsements of Utah House Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, former Highland City Councilman Tim Irwin and Utah House Rep-Elect Lisa Shepherd from Provo.

Kelly Smith (Cedar Hills), a Cedar Hills City Councilwoman and Republican Party delegate. According to her website, Smith’s top issues include local control, fiscal responsibility,commitment to the constitution and responsive representation. Smith touts endorsements from Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Anderson, Highland City Councilwoman Kim Rodela and American Fork Mayor Brad Frost.

John Anderson (Alpine), A businessman. According to his website, Anderson’s top issues are redistricting, fiscal fitness and property rights. Anderson touts endorsements from Costa Vida CEO Dave Rutter, CEO of Traverse Mountain Development Ted Heaps and Sales Executive Cory Cooks.