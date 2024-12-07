Kristen Chevrier wins House District 54 Special Election

On Saturday, Utah County Republican Party delegates filled the Viewpoint Middle School auditorium in Traverse Mountain to elect a new representative for Utah House District 54.

With Utah Congressman John Curtis moving to the U.S. Senate, the political dominoes have now fallen. Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy emerged victorious in the race to replace Curtis in Utah’s Third Congressional District, leaving a vacancy in his Utah State Senate seat. Last month, Utah House District 54 Representative Brady Brammer won Kennedy’s old seat in the Utah Senate, leaving his House seat open. On Saturday, Kristen Chevrier emerged victorious in the first round to represent East Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, and part of American Fork.

Chevrier, from Highland, is a longtime political activist and member of local Republican Party leadership. According to her website, Chevrier’s top issues include education, taxes, election integrity, and immigration.



Chevrier received 68% of the vote in the first round, defeating Cedar Hills City Councilwoman Kelly Smith (25%) and Alpine businessman John Anderson (6%).



Chevrier will be sworn in and begin serving in the legislature in January.