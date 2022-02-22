Connect with us

Representative Maloy tackles bills and cancer this year

Holbrook Farms residents oppose park plan, xeriscape requirements in council meeting

Revised Thanksgiving Station project proposed with fewer units, Clubhouse Drive extension nearing reality

This independent raised more money than incumbent Senator Mike Lee

Orem City creates new job for Lehi’s Jesse Riddle

Council approves mixed-use luxury apartment complex

City Council denies Thanksgiving Point proposal, tells developer to bring back a more detailed plan

Utah County Commission votes to split County Clerk/Auditor office

Lehi City leaders tackle finalizing General Plan, future of Thanksgiving Point TOD at the forefront

Lehi Planning Commission votes 5-2, sends positive recommendation for Thanksgiving Station concept

Published

55 mins ago

on

Lehi State Representative Cory Maloy is battling cancer this legislative session while concurrently representing the people of his district. 

Maloy was on a bike ride on November 30, 2021, enjoying his new e-bike when he found himself on the ground after crashing over the handlebars and hitting his head.

After a visit to the local emergency room, Maloy underwent a CT Scan. Results showed no injuries from the bicycle accident but revealed an unknown brain tumor. Just two days later, doctors removed the low-grade tumor. 

Maloy is now in the middle of a 6-week cancer treatment plan that includes oral chemotherapy and radiation during breaks away from the 45-day legislative session on Capitol Hill. 

“I only have about nine more days of treatment and I’m looking forward to completing treatment and moving forward to an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Maloy, who is in great spirits. 

“I have a very good long-term prognosis,” he added. 

“My wife and I feel that my bike wreck was a tender mercy. Many people have and will have tender mercies. Many people are going through much more intense and painful situations than I am. I hope we will continue to be a faithful people, that we will all serve and pray for each other,” said Maloy. 

Maloy and his wife Linda live in Lehi.

