ALL-CITY FOOTBALL FALL 2021

Most Valuable Player

Kadiyon Sweat (Jr. Lehi): The do-everything man for the Pioneers. Led the nation in return yards on MaxPreps with 1,211, 23% more than the next closest player. Averaged 16.2 yards per catch and had three touchdowns receiving, one rushing and one throwing. On defense, tallied 73 total tackles including 20 solo, plus made nine interceptions and 10 deflections. Averaged 106 all-purpose yards per contest even though most of his opponents game-planned for him. Whatever the X-factor is in football, this young man has it.

Most Inspirational Player

Steele Cooper (Sr. Lehi): Dependable wide receiver averaged 18.6 yards per catch when able to play. Broke his clavicle partway through the season but was cleared to take the field again two days before the state final and had a big touchdown catch in the championship game.

All-Around Athlete: McCae Hillstead (Jr. Skyridge) – Great dual threat QB passed for 2,500 yards and 24 TDs, rushed for 815 yards and 13 TDs.

QB: Jackson Brousseau (Jr. Lehi) – Completed 295 passes(66%) for 3,255 yards and 36 TDs, 5 picks; outstanding QB rating of 109.8 on the year.

RB: Carson Gonzalez (Jr. Lehi) – Rushed for 1,226 yards and 7TDs, also 461 receiving yards with 4 TDs; averaged 120.5 combined yards per game.

RB: Jeter Fenton (Sr. Skyridge) – Three-year starter rushed for 814 yards and 10 TDs, also tallied 250 receiving yards with 3TDs more.

WR: Jaxon Christensen (Sr. Lehi) – Tallied 732 receiving yards (10 ypc) and scored 13 TDs; top team scorer and go-to guy in the red zone.

TE: Teagan Calton (Sr. Skyridge) – Great blocker in the run game and tough for opponents to handle, had 39 catches for 641yards, 5 TDs.

OL: Teague Andersen (Sr. Lehi) – The best offensive lineman for the Pioneers and the leader of that group, he helped protect the passer.

OL: Tapuvae Amaama (Sr. Skyridge) – Multi-year starter and leader of the offensive line, he was the highest graded at his position.

OL/DL: Stanley Raass (Jr. Skyridge) – Returning starter went both ways this season, anchor of the offensive line and a team captain.

DL: Isaac Terrell (Jr. Lehi) – 95 tackles including 41 solo, 22for loss, 23.5 sacks for 136 yards, 21 hurries, 1 interception, 4 deflections, 2 fumbles caused.

DL: Tausili Akana (Jr. Skyridge) – Top defensive linemanmade 78 total tackles including 35 for loss, 15 sacks, plus 26 quarterback hurries.

LB: Tristan Royce (Sr. Lehi) – Leader of the corps averaged 9.5tackles per game; 114 total including 28 solo, 7 hurries, 7 deflections, 3 fumbles caused.

LB: Collin Sheffield (Jr. Skyridge) – Very good pass rusher had56 combined tackles including 18 for loss, 4 sacks, 1 pick-six, 4 deflections.

LB: Sione Westover (Jr. Skyridge) – Versatile defender played at all three levels; 55 combined tackles including 6.5 for loss, 6deflections, 2 sacks.

DB: Dalton Young (Jr. Skyridge) – Excelled as man and zone pass defender with 68 tackles including 5 for loss, 3interceptions, 1 pick-six, 1 blocked field goal.

DB: Danny Anderegg (Jr. Lehi) – Tracked opposing receivers relentlessly, had 60 total tackles including 29 solo plus 12 deflections.

DB: River Moore (Sr. Lehi) – State record with 3 picks in the championship final; 61 tackles with 27 solo, 6 interceptions, 8 deflections.

KO/P: Joseph Brandt (Sr. Skyridge) – More than 5,000 yards on 72 kickoffs with 64 touchbacks, 33 punts averaging 41.7 yards with 8 inside the 20.

Pl/K: Zane Goodrich (Sr. Lehi) – Provided 77 total points; 53-of-57 (90%) PATs, 8-of-12 (67%) field goals, made several key plays during the tournament.

Newcomer of the Year: Helaman Ofahengaue (Sr. Lehi) – First year ever played, had 75 tackles including 15 solo, 12 sacks, 20 hurries, 4 deflections, 1 fumble recovery; also 3 offensive TDs.