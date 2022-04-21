Lengthy Planning Commission agenda includes revised Main Street residential development

The Lehi City Planning Commission tackled a 14-item agenda during their April 14 meeting in City Council Chambers. The commissioners were unanimous on every vote except Matthew Jorgensen’s request for a preliminary subdivision review of Carla’s Cove, a 13-lot residential development at 2402 West Main Street.

In September 2021, Jorgensen came before the City Council with a concept plan for Carla’s Cove that included townhomes. He was asked to review a single-family option instead. On October 26, 2021, the City Council approved an updated plan showing single-family homes.

“I don’t know why we allow people to put ten pounds in a five-pound bag. Townhomes aren’t the worst thing. There is a lot getting overlooked in approving this,” said Commission Chair Abram Nielsen.

“It is nice to see a developer going to these lengths to make the neighborhood happy,” commented Commissioner Heather Newall.

“We have zoning for a reason. There’s nothing wrong with what was allowed in this development. To force them to do something that barely functions at best – it’s not like they were asking for something that wasn’t allowed in the code,” Nielsen continued. “I do think they did a good job with what they were asked to do, but they shouldn’t have been asked in the first place.”

“How come I hear all the time that if it’s in the code, City Council has to approve it, but this time they didn’t?” asked Commissioner Emily Britton.

“We have to make recommendations according to the code. City Council has a lot more freedom,” answered Commissioner Tyson Eyre.

“That’s the difference between being appointed and elected,” added Commissioner Greg Jackson.

The commission voted 5-2 to give Jorgensen’s plan for a 13-lot residential development of single-family homes at 2402 West Main Street a positive recommendation to City Council. Commissioners Nielsen and Roger Ellis voted no.

The other 12 items on the agenda (not including a presentation by the Mountainland Association of Governors) were given unanimous positive recommendations or approval.

– Andy Welch’s request for review of R-1-22 (residential/agriculture) zoning on five acres of annexed property at 7521 North 8000 West.

– CTR Development’s request for preliminary subdivision review of Whisper Hollow Estates, a 20-lot project at 1700 West 1500 North.

– Site plan approval of the F-Matic Warehouse remodel at 299 South Millpond Drive.

– Matthew Jorgensen’s request for preliminary subdivision review of Beck’s Landing, a 16-lot residential development at 1080 North 2300 West.

– Kathryn Smith’s request for approval of the Smith Holdings Plat A 2-lot subdivision at 77 East 300 South.

– John Johnston’s request for a zone change on his 1-acre property at 2301 North 600 West from R-1-12 (residential) to R-1-8 (residential).

– GSBS Architect’s request for approval of the Sunrise Office Building Concept at 573 West Sunrise Way in the Traverse Mountain Planned Community.

– Donathan Whitcomb’s request for conditional use approval of the Prosteel Customs site plan, a trailer repair business at 2322 West Main Street.

– DR Horton’s request for preliminary subdivision review of Cold Spring Ranch MD4, a 90-lot residential development at Mitchell Drive and Old Ranch Road.

– Dominion Energy’s request for concept approval of a McDonald’s at 3643 West 2150 North

– Atlas Towers request for approval of the Ignite Stealth Tower located at 1650 West Traverse Terrace Drive.

– Lehi City’s request for review of amendments to the Lehi City Development Code, revising areas where accessory dwelling units (ADU) are not allowed.