Ballots in the mail, Primary Election June 28

Published

8 hours ago

on

Lehi voters will receive their Primary Election ballots this week. Primary Elections are partisan, and only registered Republican voters will be voting in this month’s races as Republican voters pick their nominees for the November General Election. 

The Democrat Party has no Primary Election races this year, with the Party having either none or one candidate advancing to the General Election.

Republican voters in Lehi will be voting in the following races:

U.S Senate

Becky Edwards vs. Ally Isom vs. Mike Lee

U.S House District 3 (East of I-15)

Christopher Herrod vs. John Curtis 

U.S House District 4 (West of I-15)

Burgess Owens vs. Jake Hunsaker 

State School Board District 11

Kim Del Grosso vs. Cindy Davis

Utah County Commission Seat A

Amelia Powers Gardner vs. Renee Tribe

Utah County Commission Seat B 

Bill Lee vs. Brandon Gordon

Utah County Attorney

David Leavitt vs. Jeff Gray 

Utah County Auditor

Rodd Mann vs. Rudy Livingston 

Alpine School District Seat 2 (New seat in West Lehi)

Joylin Lincoln vs. Charles Wood vs. Wendy Rencher 

Voters may return their ballots through the mail with a postmark no later than June 27, or they may drop them at the Lehi City Hall drop box up until 8 p.m. on Election Day (June 28) or vote in person on June 28 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lehi Police Station. 

