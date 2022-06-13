Former Miss Lehi Lindsey Larsen wins state crown

Lehi’s Lindsey Larsen got her dream job on Saturday, June 11, winning the Miss Utah competition at the Capitol Theater. Larsen served as Miss Lehi in 2019 and 2020 and Miss Utah County in 2021.

“I have dreamt of this moment, and I feel like I’m dreaming right now. This is such an honor – I’m so excited to represent and serve the state. I’m going to get started tomorrow!” saidLarsen moments after her name was announced.

Larsen’s title comes with a $10,000 scholarship and keys to a new car for the year. She also received the preliminary red-carpet award, a $100 scholarship sponsored by Ypsilon Dresses, and an overall interview award with a $200 scholarship sponsored by Rachel Scott. During her year of service, Larsen will also receive multiple in-kind donations and services from the sponsors of the Miss Utah Organization.

For the next year, Lindsey Larsen will travel the state serving, performing, and sharing her social impact initiative, “The MOVEMENT Movement.” She will also represent Utah at the Miss America Competition later this year. Lindsey studies ballet performance and kinesiology at the University of Utah and is an aspiring professional ballerina, artistic director, and health educator.

Part of Larsen’s social impact initiative includes working with special needs children and adults. “It’s been an honor to work with individuals with special needs. I run an adaptive dance class with Special Olympics and sharing my love of dance with my students has been such a joy,” said Lindsey. “They are so excited to come to class and bring such a light and positive energy every week.”

“I was able to crown the first-ever Honorary Miss Utah County, Emma Cheney. She is now Honorary Miss Utah! Emma is a ray of sunshine, and I’m so excited to continue to have her serve with me alongside my Little Miss Sadie Simpson,” Larsen continued. Emma and Sadie eagerly checked out Miss Utah’s new car parked in front of the Capitol Theater after the competition. “Lindsey is going to drive us around in this!” Emma told Sadie.

Lindsey Larsen’s kindness and talent are legendary in the community, and those who have competed with her over the years were not surprised to see their friend win Miss Utah. For the women and girls who want to follow in her footsteps, Larsen recommended, “Be your most authentic self. Sometimes we think that we have to perfectly embody what a Miss America or Miss Titleholder is when in reality, you want to show that you are already Miss Titleholder, and all your unique qualities will make you stand out. Embrace who you are!”