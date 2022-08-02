The Point development asks for community input on iconic features

Alan Matheson, Executive Director of the Point, announced today that the organization is moving forward with the first development phase at The Point, known as “The Hub.” Located at the heart of the site, The Hub includes mixed-use development that will, according to Matheson, “catalyze world-class, sustainable development.”

“The Hub will be a hub of activity, a hub of industry and innovation, and a hub of economic opportunity. It will be a transportation hub, a tourist hub, and a hub for Utahns from all walks and stages of life,” he added.

“As we move forward, we are asking for the public to provide their input on an iconic feature for the site. The iconic feature will be an important and highly visible part of our shared future,so we look forward to hearing from you.”

The Hub is the first development phase at The Point and will be the “heart” of the site. It includes a pedestrian priority area, a Central Park, regional trail connections, transit-oriented development, a balanced mix of jobs and housing, retail, shopping and entertainment and more. The exact details of The Hub are still being worked out, but locals are encouraged to complete a survey to provide input on the distinguishing feature(s) of the Hub.

The Land Authority has selected Lincoln Property Company (Lincoln), a top national developer, and their local partners, Colmena Group (Colmena) and Wadsworth Development Group (Wadsworth), to help build The Hub at The Point. The announcement comes after a competitive selection process to identify a partner with experience building large-scale, sustainable communities.

“Building on the feedback from over 10,000 Utahns during the visioning and planning for the site, we’re now asking Utahns to let us know what you think about an iconic feature(s). “The Focal Point” will be an important and highly visible part of Utah’s Innovation Community,” said Matheson.

Survey responses will be combined with other feedback to provide critical input into the design for this important part of Utah’s future. The survey will be open through the end of August.

Take The Focal Point survey at http://bit.ly/focalpointsurvey

The Point, formerly the Utah State Department of Corrections Draper Facility, consists of 600 acres of state-owned land that will “foster cutting-edge technological innovation, support robust economic opportunity, offer a diversity of housing options and provide extensive parks and trails,” said Matheson.

The site is centrally located in the heart of Utah’s fast-growing technology sector and between Utah’s two most populous counties. It is served by several roads and highways and is surrounded by more than 20,000 acres of undeveloped land in area communities. Future transit service is also planned for the Point.