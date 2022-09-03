Heritage Day is Monday: Free city event celebrates people and homes of Lehi

Lehi Heritage Day is finally here with events almost all day on Mon., Sept. 5, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Legacy Center at 123 N. Center.

The public is invited to attend the free, city-sponsored event presented by the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. The event’s purpose is to celebrate those making history today andan interesting aspect of Lehi’s great history. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.”

“We will be featuring 25 Lehi homes that are older than 100 years,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Archives. “All of them will be homes you drive by and wonder about their story.” Families who have lived in these homes or still live in them today will present, through displays, the stories of their homes and their families from 4-6 p.m. in the North Gym.

A beautiful old surrey belonging to Bud Lott will also be on display, as well as some turn-of-the-20th-century displays. The historical society will sell gift shop items and $6 Chick-fil-A meals will be offered.

Nine couples who have given tremendous service to Lehi will also be honored in the Honoree Celebration. Each couple will be awarded a brick in the Legacy Center’s Walk of Fame Garden. Lehi City Mayor and the City Council will present the awards. This part of the celebration begins at 3 p.m. and will be under the giant tent in front of the Legacy Center.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing to look back at these people’s lives and see how,by living good and fruitful lives, they have done so much that continues to bless us today,” said Bangerter about the honorees.

“We are honoring PTA presidents, firemen, a police chaplain, a justice of the peace, a longtime schoolteacher, the library’s ‘story lady,’ the mastermind behind the city’s Halloween Parade, caretakers and those who have gone to great lengths to preserve some of Lehi’s most beautiful historic buildings,” said Bangerter. “If you can’t tell, this is Lehi’s feel-good event of the year!”

The following couples will be honored:

• Kim Kent and Rebecca Kirkham Beck

• Wesley and Geraldine Dalley

Advertisement

• Bob and Verlyn Doyle

• Bret and Janys Hutchings

• Roy and Lois Littleford

• Duane and Linda Scadden

• Phil Asay and Joyce Gruwell Wasden

Advertisement

• Mike and June Willes

• Rick and Sandra Evans Worthen

Lehi Heritage Day 2022 kicks off at 2:30 p.m., with the Showcase Parade up Center Street from 600 North to the Legacy Center. It features the honoree couples as well as Miss Lehi, the Lehi Silver Band and 20 cars from the Lehi Heritage Day Car Show to name a few. Citizens are encouraged to line Center Street to show their support for the honorees. Guests are also invited to congratulate the honorees from 4-6 p.m. during a meet and greet in the Senior Center.

The Lehi Heritage Day Car Show will also be from 4-6 p.m. in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center, with overflow at the southeast corner of 100 North and Center St. Car show check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Legacy Center east parking lot. No registration is required. However, the first 20 cars to pay the $10 entrance fee will be reserved a spot at the Legacy Center and may ride in the Showcase Parade at 2:30 p.m.

The first 50 car show entrants will receive a dash plaque. Fans will vote for their favorite car, truck and bike. Winners will receive a $50 gas card. The show hosts, Ron and Jo’EllWoolstenhulme will award a “Host Favorite” trophy to the car and truck of their choice. For more information, call 801-836-2594 or register at lehihistory.com.

Advertisement

The Lehi Historical Society and Archives is a 501c3 nonprofit that relies on the generous donations of others to carry out its day-to-day functions and bring Lehi Heritage Day to fruition. The historical society thanks the following for its support: Lehi City, the PARC Program, HADCO Construction, the Civic Improvement Assoc., the Lehi Free Press, the LHS Class of 1956, Chick-fil-A, Accelerator Marketing and Swift Printing.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, call 801-768-1570 or go to lehihistory.com.