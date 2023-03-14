PC sends Council negative recommendation on State St Apartment complex

Front rendering

The Planning Commission met on Thursday, March 9, to review several projects throughout the city, including a five-story, 80-unit apartment building on the corner of 100 East and State Street called The Vantage building.

The proposed concept plan consists of 24 studio apartments, 40 one-bedrooms, and 16 two-bedrooms. A drive aisle enters a one-level parking structure that serves as the ground floor. The ground floor also includes a separate bike parking area, four EV charging stations, and a proposed flex workspace area that can be converted to retail space in the future. Levels 2-5 were displayed as apartments with an amenity deck.

The amenity deck includes a pool, hot tub and pickleball court.

The parking proposal includes 91 on-site stalls in the parking garage and eight surface stalls behind the building. The developer also proposed 11 additional on-street stalls. On-streetstalls cannot be counted toward the required parking for this project because the developers zooming request is Mixed-use and not a TOD (transit-oriented development). The current code would require 122 parking stalls.

Two of the 109 proposed parking stalls would be used for two car-sharing vehicles provided by the apartment management for resident use, with the goal of reducing car needs for residents.

“It’s been two years since we’ve started working on this with the city. We understand this is much larger than what is in the area. It would be something that sets a precedent for the area, so we’ve been working to find a balance on what’s best for the city and what we can make work with the property.” said Vantage developer Chad Jones.

The Planning Commission had split opinions on the proposed project, with most concerns regarding the parking spaces and building height.

“I think there is a time and a place for something of this size,and I don’t think this is quite the time. I’m concerned about first east. This is just a tough spot for this density and height,” said Commissioner Brent Everett.

Advertisement

“I’m excited. This area of Lehi has been underdeveloped forever. It’s exciting to see there is interest by developers for this area. I think some tweaks can be made, but I like it,” said Commissioner Tyson Eyre.

After deliberating the proposal, Commissioner Scott Carlson motioned to send the project with a favorable recommendation to the City Council. Commission Eyre seconded the motion. The motion was defeated, however, 3-2, with Commissioners Heather Newall, Emily Britton and Brent Everett opposing. The proposal will now be sent to the City Council with a negative recommendation.