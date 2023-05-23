City Council candidacy filing begins next week

The Lehi City Council has three seats up for election this year, and voters will get their first look at the candidates starting next week. The filing period opens Thursday, June 1 and closes on Wednesday, June 7.

Councilman Mike Southwick, Councilwoman Paige Albrecht and Councilwoman Katie Koivisto’s terms expire at the end of 2023. Albrecht has stated her intent to run for reelection. Koivisto has said she will not seek reelection, and Southwick is undecided.

Last month, the City Council voted 3-2 to conduct this year’s primary and general elections by Ranked Choice Voting.

The qualifications for City Council candidacy are:

• Pay a $35 filing fee due at the time of declaration of candidacy

• Individuals must be registered voter

• The candidate must be a resident of Lehi or a resident of an area recently annexed into Lehi City for 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the election date.

• Pursuant to Utah Constitution Article IV, Section 6, any mentally incompetent person, any person convicted of a felony, or any person convicted of treason or a crime against the elective franchise may not hold office in this State until the right to vote or hold elective office is restored as provided by statute.

Advertisement

Candidates interested in filing may contact City Recorder Teisha Wilson at 801-360-3442 or twilson@lehi-ut.gov to schedule a meeting.

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 15, and the General Election will be Tuesday, November 7. The Lehi Free Press will host a City Council candidate debate in July and provide detailed coverage of the candidates and race throughout the year.