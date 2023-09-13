Yelp: Top 10 restaurants in Lehi

As Lehi’s population grows, so does its food scene. Diners have a wide variety of food options, so let’s take a look at the Top 10 based on Yelp reviews.

1. Edna’s Market and Grille – 380 N 850 E

Top menu items include the Paris burger, pork chop, meatloaf and chicken pesto sandwich.

2. Curry Pizza – 2450 W Executive Pkwy

Top menu items include Tikka masala, Korma and Sweet Curry Pizza.

3. Houston TX Hot Chicken – 1712 W Traverse Pkwy

Top menu items include chicken sandwich, chicken tenders and southwest salad.

4. Baan Thai Cuisine and Bar – 3700 Cabelas Blvd

Top menu items include pad thai, green curry, Panang curry and curry dumplings.

5. Red Tacos – 1438 E Main St

Top menu items include Birria tacos, queso tacos, street tacos and consommé.

6. Slapfish – 3320 Digital Dr

Top menu items include cod fish tacos, lobster roll, fish & chips and the “clobster” grilled cheese.

7. Spitz – 3601 N Digital Dr

Top menu items include Berliner bowl, remix bowl and cinnamon sugar pita.

8. Saibaidee Thai – 250 W State Street

Top menu items include pad thai, spring rolls and pad see ew

9. Jinya Ramen Bar – 3725 Thanksgiving Way

Top menu items include tonkotsu black, pork gyoza and spicy chicken ramen.

10. Village Baker – 3320 N Digital Dr

Top menu items include chicken salad, turkey avocado sandwich and chicken alfredo pizza