Mike Schultz elected as Utah Speaker, Saratoga and West Lehi Rep. Jefferson Moss elected Majority Leader

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah House Majority Caucus held a special leadership election to replace Speaker Brad Wilson, who resigned from the Utah State Legislature effective today (November 15, 2023.) The following representatives have been elected to the respective positions for the remainder of the 2023-2024 term:

Speaker of the House – Mike Schultz

House Majority Leader – Jefferson Moss

House Majority Whip – Karianne Lisonbee

House Majority Assistant Whip – Casey Snider

The Utah House of Representatives held an extraordinary special session on November 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the House of Representatives Chamber to confirm Rep. Schultz as Speaker of the House.

“I am humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as Speaker of the House,” said Rep. Schultz. This is a responsibility and a position I take seriously, and I promise to give my all for my colleagues, for my community, and for Utah. Speaker Brad Wilson has been an exceptional Speaker, and I am honored to follow in his footsteps. I appreciate his leadership and friendship and how he has led the body the past five years. As I step into the role of Speaker, I give my full commitment putting Utahns first.”

“I am thankful for the trust the Majority Caucus has placed in me,” said Rep. Moss who represents Saratoga Springs and Holbrook Farms in West Lehi. I’m committed to serving the members of our caucus and the people of Utah with diligence and integrity and look forward to accomplishing big things together.”