Connect with us

Politics & Government

Mike Schultz elected as Utah Speaker, Saratoga and West Lehi Rep. Jefferson Moss elected Majority Leader

Politics & Government

City Council candidates square off in final Q&A before Election Day

Politics & Government

Council approves Clubhouse Drive extension to Redwood Road plan, UDOT to have final say

Politics & Government

City Council candidates share views about downtown, ASD split and more

Politics & Government

Heidi Balderree wins special election to replace State Senator Jake Anderegg

Politics & Government

Who are the 13 candidates in the race to be Lehi’s next State Senator?

Politics & Government

Alpine School District chooses firm to conduct district split study

Politics & Government

Republican candidates jump to fill Anderegg’s State Senate seat

Politics & Government

Astill abandons City Council race to try for open State Senate seat

Politics & Government

Lehi’s Jake Anderegg to resign from the Utah Senate

Politics & Government

Mike Schultz elected as Utah Speaker, Saratoga and West Lehi Rep. Jefferson Moss elected Majority Leader

Published

2 hours ago

on

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah House Majority Caucus held a special leadership election to replace Speaker Brad Wilson, who resigned from the Utah State Legislature effective today (November 15, 2023.) The following representatives have been elected to the respective positions for the remainder of the 2023-2024 term:

Speaker of the House – Mike Schultz

House Majority Leader – Jefferson Moss

House Majority Whip – Karianne Lisonbee

House Majority Assistant Whip – Casey Snider

The Utah House of Representatives held an extraordinary special session on November 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the House of Representatives Chamber to confirm Rep. Schultz as Speaker of the House.

“I am humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as Speaker of the House,” said Rep. Schultz. This is a responsibility and a position I take seriously, and I promise to give my all for my colleagues, for my community, and for Utah. Speaker Brad Wilson has been an exceptional Speaker, and I am honored to follow in his footsteps. I appreciate his leadership and friendship and how he has led the body the past five years. As I step into the role of Speaker, I give my full commitment putting Utahns first.”

Advertisement

“I am thankful for the trust the Majority Caucus has placed in me,” said Rep. Moss who represents Saratoga Springs and Holbrook Farms in West Lehi. I’m committed to serving the members of our caucus and the people of Utah with diligence and integrity and look forward to accomplishing big things together.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *