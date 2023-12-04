What part of Lehi had the best turnout in this year’s City Council election?

Connect with us

The Lehi City Council will officially certify the 2023 municipal election results on Tuesday, with Paige Albrecht, Michelle Stallings, and Heather Newall coming out victorious. County-wide incumbents performed well, but Lehi was unique because only one of the three incumbents (Albrecht) ran for re-election.

According to data from the Utah County Elections Division, Lehi City finished with 8,215 ballots cast out of 40,359 registered voters, representing a 20.4% voter turnout.

What neighborhoods showed up, and what neighborhoods didn’t?

Leading the city was precinct LE308, the Gardens at Ivory Ridge area in the Northeastern-most part of town around Renaissance Academy and Smith’s Food, with a 35.2% turnout. Turnout also outperformed the city average in neighboring LE314, including voters south of Skyridge High School (32.1%) and LE317, the Summercrest area north of Lehi Junior High (31%). Rounding out the top four was LE404, with a 30.1% turnout, which includes neighborhoods around Thanksgiving Point, like Thanksgiving Village and Cranberry Farms.

Neighborhoods that underperformed the city average in turnout include LE406, the Exchange area west of the Jordan River, with only 8% of eligible voters participating. In the northern end of Thanksgiving Point, Pilgrims Landing came in at 11.1%, while the Traverse Mountain area finished at a cumulative average of 12.6% turnout.

Citywide turnout around the County:

American Fork: 27%
Highland: 27%
Pleasant Grove: 35%
Orem: 37%
Provo: 27%
Saratoga Springs: 15%
Eagle Mountain: 15%

The Lehi High Free Press is planning upcoming interviews with the newest members of the Lehi City Council.

