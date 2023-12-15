Mike Kennedy running for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District seat

Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy, who represents east Lehi on Capitol Hill, has announced an exploratory committee for his run for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. The announcement comes as “an exploration” as current Congressman John Curtis has not officially announced his anticipated Senate run to replace retiring Senator Mitt Romney. Curtis is expected to announce his Senate campaign next week. At that point, Kennedy will then officially enter the race.

“The dysfunction and lack of civility in Washington is concerning, and our families are paying the price. We need to tackle inflation and the debt head-on, restore common sense to our national policies, and ensure a safe, prosperous future for all Americans. We need leaders who will listen and always look to work with others but aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo and fight tirelessly for the values that make Utah and our country great,” said Kennedy in his social media announcement on Thursday.

Other candidates considering a run for the 3rd District include former Utah County Republican Party Chair Stewart Peay and former Utah House Representative Chris Herrod.