After concessions, Council approves Main Street mixed-use building concept

Location of future building off Main Street

The Lehi City Council unanimously approved a mixed-use building concept plan on Tuesday, Jan. 9. called Beacon Point, at 1054 W Main St. The two-story building with commercial tenants on the first floor and residential units on the second floor is being built by Parker Johnson and Larry Lindstrom.

“I do need to recuse myself from this agenda item. On my conflict-of-interest form, when I ran for Mayor, I stated I have some dedicated clients, and Mr. Larry Lindstrom is one of my primary clients. So, I will recuse myself, and Paul (Councilman Hancock) will conduct the meeting,” said Mayor Mark Johnson before leaving the meeting.

First, the project required zone change approval from commercial to mixed-use, which conformed with the Lehi City General Plan. It received unanimous approval from the Council, as it was a formal administrative process.

The building concept previously went through the Planning Commission, where developers received feedback from neighboring residents and Commission members. Neighbors’ concerns included excessive structure height and no landscaping buffer between the new building and existing homes.

On Tuesday, the developer returned with a revised plan lowering the building height from three to two stories and adding a landscaping buffer between the building parking lot and neighboring homes, despite no city code requirement to do so.

“I appreciate the changes you made, and you listened to the residents and Planning Commission,” said Councilwoman Michelle Stallings.

The .80-acre property will have several retail tenants on the first floor accessible from the street and apartment units on the second story accessible from the back parking lot into an enclosed hallway, similar to a hotel.

“We specialize in turning junkyards into nice mixed-use developments. They create good walkable communities and reduce traffic,” said Parker Johnson when presenting the plan.

“We’ve been very successful in finding retail tenants in our two Pleasant Grove projects,” added Lindstrom, who has developed similar buildings in Pleasant Grove.

The property was previously approved for up to six units but received three additional units as compensation for providing the city land to build a deceleration lane adjacent to the property. These additional units were allowed instead of cash compensation, which the City would otherwise be responsible for paying.

“It’s really commendable that you listened to everyone and made significant changes… I’m really impressed, and this was a great one (process) to see,” said Councilwoman Heather Newall.

Councilman Chris Condie motioned to approve the concept plan, seconded by Newall. The Council unanimously approved it.