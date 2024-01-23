Lehi Mayor touts growth at State of the City address

Matthew Sederberg | Lehi Free Press

On Jan. 11, the mayors of Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain spoke about the states of their cities before approximately a hundred at the banquet room of the Hilton Garden Inn in Lehi. The event was sponsored by the Point of the Mountain Chamber. Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson’s address was focused on the continued growth that will define this era of Lehi’s history, with many references to significant buildouts.

Johnson highlighted the Nov. 2, 2023, Texas Instruments groundbreaking of an $11.2 billion expansion of a second semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Lehi, adjacent to the company’s existing plant that it acquired from Micron in 2021. This marks the largest economic investment in Utah history, according to Johnson, and is anticipated to create approximately 800 additional jobs, in addition to thousands of indirect jobs.

Additionally, contractors Skye Development, D.R. Horton and Gardner Company have created a joint venture to develop the land around the Texas Instruments facility. Over 1,400 residential units are anticipated, along with mixed use and commercial space. This will fill out the northeastern boundary of Lehi while still preserving the natural landscape of the mountainside.

Johnson mentioned the 2023 approval of the Thanksgiving Point Area Plan by the Lehi planning commission, which will introduce 2,000 new residential units, 85,000 square feet of retail and 800,000 square feet of office space. This walkable community will also feature small parks, restaurants spilling out into the open areas and an upgraded FrontRunner station.

Mayor Johnson also drew attention to the scheduled opening of Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi in 2024, as well as The Curtis Center for Arts and Education, a campus for individuals with intellectual disabilities to gather and gain support, which opened Dec. 2023.