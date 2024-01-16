In split vote, new City Council approves State St. 4-story building concept

New Councilwomen Heather Newall and Michelle Stallings were sworn in during the Lehi City Council meeting on Jan. 9. They quickly dove into their four-year role with a split vote over the Marwood building concept. The Marwood proposal was a five-story mixed-use building at 301 E State Street, adjacent to the historical Lehi railroad building.

The proposed building is in a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) overlay (the City anticipates a future TRAX rail stop nearby). The concept includes 31 residential units with the first floor as parking, and levels two through five are housing units consisting primarily of 2-bedroom units with a few one and three-bedroom units. The project includes a large outdoor amenity deck, barbeques, a hot tub for residents, an indoor clubhouse, and a kitchen space.

“We’re seeing this as a forward-looking project. To be perfectly honest, this does not fit with what is there right now, and it’s not intended to fit. The project down the road is that this will be a transit corridor, and this TOD area will be the appropriate area for residential density,” said Curtis Miner, the architect who presented the project.

The Council viewed the project positively for the most part but discussed several concerns.

“Do you want to be in mixed-use or TOD?” asked Councilwoman Paige Albrecht, who noted the applicant would need at least 30% “for-sale” units to qualify for TOD zoning. Last year, the Council approved this TOD ownership mandate. The applicant replied that they would apply for a mixed-use zone, which does not have the 30% ownership requirement. However, they also noted they will be platting the units separately for the possibility to sell their units later if they choose.

Councilman Paul Hancock and Newall and Stallings voiced concern about allocating 31 units on the .86-acre parcel. They wanted to view the area holistically for better overall planning. This TOD area is allowed up to 250 units, so 176 would still be available for future development. Albrecht was concerned with limiting property owners based on unguaranteed future projects on neighboring parcels.

“This area has had a need for redevelopment for quite a while,” said Mayor Mark Johnson before asking for a motion on the project.

Councilman Chris Condie motioned to approve the proposed project while encouraging the applicant to work with the City to collaborate with nearby property owners. The motion was seconded by Albrecht and failed 3-2, with Hancock, Newall, and Stallings opposing.

Advertisement

Hancock then motioned to approve the concept plan with four floors and a maximum of 25 units. Newall seconded Hancock’s motion. Hancock’s motion passed 4-1, with Albrecht dissenting.