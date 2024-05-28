Utah Debate Commission announces primary election debates

Last week The Utah Debate Commission announced that all 18 candidates qualified for the Republican primary election have pledged to participate in their respective debates. All debates will take place in the weeks leading up to the primary election, which will be held Tuesday, June 25.

“In a year with so many key races and so many talented candidates, we know there will be a lot to talk about,” said Ed Allen, Co-Chair of the Utah Debate Commission. “Debates offer candidates a singular opportunity to take their case directly to voters. We are pleased everyone has agreed to participate.”

The debates will be held in-studio at PBS Utah on the University of Utah campus. There are no primary elections being held for the Democratic Party.

All debates will be available to watch and listen to live on ABC 4 Utah, Fox 13 Utah, KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KUTV 2 News, PBS Utah and on the Utah Debate Commission Facebook page and website. For those not able to watch or listen live, the debates can be streamed later at utahdebatecommission.org.

The scheduled debates are as follows, organized by position:

Governor

Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

Spencer Cox

Phil Lyman

Attorney General

Tuesday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

Derek Brown

Frank Mylar

Rachel Terry

U.S. Senate

Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

John Curtis

Trent Staggs

Jason Walton

Brad Wilson

Congressional District 1

Monday, June 10 at 2 p.m.

Paul Miller

Blake Moore

Congressional District 2

Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Colby Jenkins

Celeste Maloy

Congressional District 3

Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

J.R. Bird

John Dougall

Mike Kennedy

Case Lawrence

Stewart Peay