Orem group organizes to oppose northern Utah County cities’ ASD exit

On August 6, eight northern Utah county city councils voted unanimously to send a ballot question to voters about whether to split from the Alpine School District (ASD) and create three new districts.

Voters in Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills and Utah County’s portion of Draper will vote in November on whether to form the “Central District,” a temporary name. Voters in Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort, and Fairfield will also vote to form the “West District,” which is also a temporary name.

If these respective cities’ voters approve both interlocal agreements, the remaining cities of Orem, Pleasant Grove, Lindon and Vineyard will form a “South District” by default. ASD would dissolve after the split process in the Summer of 2027.

Now that the official proposition question is on the November General Election ballot, the future of ASD is in the voters’ hands.

On Tuesday, August 13, the first political issues committee (PIC) was formed by Stronger Together, an Orem-based political action committee (PAC). The Stronger Together PAC filed two PICs with Lieutenant Governor Diedre Henderson’s office to oppose both the “Central” District interlocal agreement and the “West” District interlocal agreement.

According to its website, the group’s mission is “As Stronger Together Community, we are dedicated to empowering residents to make informed decisions about issues that impact our communities and public schools. Our mission is to provide resources, information, and support that promote meaningful civic engagement.”

All five of the Stronger Together PIC officers reside in Orem: Aerwyn Whitlock, Cissy Rasmussen, Keith Wilson (Husband to ASD Board Member Ada Wilson), Anna Greene and Michele Sorenson. The group has existed for several years, attempting to influence Orem politics through its opposition to Orem’s ASD exit (Prop 2) and its recent support of candidates Jenn Gale, Chris Killpack and Jeff Lambson in last year’s Orem City Council election.

The Stronger Together PAC is managed by JoDee Sundberg, a former ASD Board member and mother to current ASD Business Administrator Jason Sundberg, Gary Seastrand (Former ASD Assistant Superintendent) and Keith Wilson (Husband to current ASB Board member Ada Wilson). On its most recent June filing, the PAC reported assets of $3,275 in cash.

“There have been a lot of discussions about Alpine School District concerning reconfiguration. We think this is not the best time or way to do it. Our goal is to inform voters and encourage a better process for this decision and to vote no to a split at this time,” said Stronger Together PIC Representative Aerwyn Whitlock when reached for comment Monday morning.

While the opposition group has officially formed, supporters of the “Central” and “West” Districts have been actively forming their own group to support the ballot propositions and anticipate formally organizing in the coming days.

“For the first time this fall, voters can decide for themselves to create a new school district. Our six local city councils each voted unanimously to put this proposition on the ballot because they recognized it would enable much better representation on important issues, increase funding at our schools, and facilitate lower taxes. The new school district will be strong, stable and efficient, as the sixth largest in Utah and larger than 99% of districts nationally. Stronger Together, a small group of residents in Orem, apparently want to confuse voters. However, just as voters in this area should not decide which, if any, schools are closed in Orem, residents in Orem should also not attempt to interfere with our voters’ decision-making,” said AnnMarie Gordon, an Alpine City resident who is leading the “Central” District supporters group in response to the formation of the Stronger Together PIC.

To pass, the vote must obtain a simple majority from voters in the “west” and “central,” respectively. If approved, voters will elect new board members in November 2025. The newly elected boards would begin to administer and create the new districts and be ready to educate students in the fall of 2027.

The current state code states that assets and debts of the prior district would be disbursed by taxable value. The projected taxable value percentages for 2025 are 45% in the “Central District,” 34% in the “South District,” and 21% in the “West District.”

The newly elected school boards will be responsible for funding, policies, programs and employment if approved.