AF City to state officials: Traffic systems already failing

American Fork City officials warned state legislators in the last work session that traffic infrastructure in the rapidly growing Utah County corridor has reached critical failure levels, with current roads operating beyond capacity and regional transportation authorities slow to recognize the urgency of the situation.

During an AF City Council work session, city leaders detailed mounting transportation challenges, particularly regarding access to the city’s transit-oriented development area and the broader east-west corridor connecting Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs to Interstate 15.

“Pioneer Crossing was already operating at level F. It wasn’t even cold yet before it was already in failure,” said Craig Peterson, a city consultant, highlighting the immediate capacity issues faced by major thoroughfares in the region.

AF City Manager David Bunker emphasized the scope of future challenges, noting the explosive growth projected for western Utah County. “Saratoga’s build out is, I think, 160,000. Eagle Mountain’s build out today, they say 250,000. Land mass wise, they could go much higher than that. They could be the largest city in Utah at some point,” Bunker said.

The city is pushing for a new freeway-grade solution, though officials noted that the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has been hesitant to use that terminology. “UDOT doesn’t like to say the F-word, and so they call it the … eight-lane expressway,” Bunker explained.

A particular point of contention is the proposed flyover near the meadows area, which city officials argue would provide crucial additional access to the front runner station and relieve pressure on existing roads. However, the project has struggled to gain recognition as regionally significant from the Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG).

“I had to push hard just to put a line on the map last year, unfunded,” AF Mayor Brad Frost said, expressing frustration with the lengthy process to get regional transportation authorities to acknowledge the project’s importance.

The city’s transit-oriented development area, now home to approximately 13,000 residents, faces particular challenges with limited access points. “If we end up with a situation like that, or because we have existing roadworks, or Lehi’s doing something because … part of Mill Pond road is in their jurisdiction, it can shut the entirety of our TOD down in a couple minutes,” said Patrick O’Brien, city planning official.

Council member Staci Carroll emphasized the regional nature of the problem. “The longer that we’re doing this, the more it becomes a regional problem, honestly, because it’s all connected right there with the Pioneer Crossing,” Carroll said.

State legislators present at the meeting, including Rep. Brady Brammer and Rep. Kay Christofferson, indicated willingness to help push for regional recognition of these issues. However, they noted that the process requires careful navigation of multiple government agencies and funding sources.

AF City is particularly concerned about projections showing an additional 40,000 trips per day potentially being added to State Street if alternative solutions aren’t implemented. Officials argued for consideration of a lakeshore alignment for a new east-west corridor, which they believe would have less impact on existing developments.

“If we can put that in the lake—when I say in the lake, the Lakeshore—and just make it wide and make it point A to B, just drive no stops, seven lanes,” Mayor Frost suggested, though officials acknowledged such a solution would require extensive environmental review and coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The discussion highlighted the growing tension between rapid population growth in Utah County and the pace of transportation infrastructure development. AF City officials emphasized that, without significant regional investment in new transportation solutions, existing problems will only worsen as western Utah County continues to develop.

The transportation discussion was part of a broader work session that included state legislators and covered various issues facing the rapidly growing city, including school district governance and water resources.