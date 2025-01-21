Utah County GOP forces party endorsements into city races by a single vote

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

The Utah County Republican Party’s Central Committee narrowly approved a measure to endorse candidates in municipal elections this year, marking a significant expansion of the party’s involvement in traditionally nonpartisan local races. This move came about despite concerns about partisanship creeping into local governance and questions about resource allocation.

The resolution, proposed by Utah County Republican Party Vice Chair Charles Max Wood and co-sponsored by several party officials, including Tech Officer Mike Carpenter, House District Chairs Brad Daw, Crystal Muhlestein, and Aaron Bullen, along with Volunteers Chair Wendy Hart, sparked extensive debate among committee members.

Some critics of the resolution point to a growing disconnect between party leadership and local voters. They cite recent election results where candidates endorsed through the party’s caucus system have significantly struggled in primary elections, suggesting a misalignment between party insiders and the broader Republican electorate.

The decision came during a central committee meeting at Mountain Ridge Junior High School on January 11, where an initial proposal to permanently endorse candidates in all future municipal elections failed by a vote of 152-139. A subsequent modified motion to endorse candidates only for this year’s municipal elections passed in a tie-breaking vote. Committee Chair Cristy Henshaw cast the decisive ballot in favor after a 148-148 deadlock.

Henshaw provided the following statement after the vote.

“As a political party, we exist to get our platform into governance. Regardless of the current partisan or nonpartisan designation of municipal races, our Utah County Republican Party members have a legitimate interest in knowing where candidates stand who could weigh-in on their property rights, reach into their pocketbooks and collect taxes, or change the look and feel of their communities.

An endorsement would help further identify candidates who subscribe to limited government, low taxes, and local control–some examples of the principles in the Utah County Republican Party platform.

We appreciate our many wonderful city council members across the valley and applaud their service to their communities.

Our constitutional rights should be protected from local government to federal government. As a private organization, and through this passed motion at the recent central committee meeting, we are pleased to be able to assist our members this election cycle as they vote to select their local municipal representatives.”

The resolution outlined several key justifications for party involvement in municipal elections. According to the document, endorsements would provide “a valuable opportunity to engage with the community, communicate our party’s vision, and mobilize voters.” The proposal emphasized that backing candidates who align with party values would help “more effectively reach and inspire voters.”

Those opposed to the measure are concerned about maintaining the independence of local elections and resource management. They expressed worry that party endorsements could overshadow local issues and community-specific needs, turning municipal races into proxy battles for broader partisan politics while simultaneously depleting resources needed for traditional party functions like caucus organization and delegate education.

“This strategic endorsement aims to unify our efforts, amplify our influence in local governance, and ensure that candidates who align with our party’s values and goals are supported,” the resolution stated. It also highlighted the importance of resource allocation, noting that endorsements would allow the party to “strategically allocate our resources, including financial support, volunteer efforts, and promotional activities.”

The move follows the party’s decision to endorse candidates and issues in local school district races a few years ago. These endorsements represent a growing trend of party involvement in traditionally nonpartisan positions. However, opponents argue this trend threatens to politicize positions that should remain focused on community service rather than party loyalty.