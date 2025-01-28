PC approves a flavor development company off 2100N and dog care facility on Main St

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Planning Commission approved multiple conditional use permits in its public hearing on January 23.

The most scrutinized conditional use permit application wasfrom Sensapure, a flavor product development and manufacturing business that will occupy an existing building on 2100 North. Sensapure creates and manufactures flavoring for sports nutrition brands. It manufactures spray-dried and liquid flavors as well as dried blended flavors. Additionally, Sensapure must comply with an existing conditional use that requires all commercial traffic to utilize 2100 North to access the building.

“A VOC is a volatile organic compound,” Sensapure Vice President Derek Greer explained. “Anytime you smell anything, it’s a VOC. Everything we make is designed to be smelled and to be eaten. All of [the possible VOC emissions] would be food related. All of them are safe to consume.”

Greer also said that Sensapure does not produce caustic or toxicVOCs that are regulated due to health concerns. Greer explained that Sensapure has an extensive wet scrubbing system to mitigate any smell or aroma nuisances when asked about emission mitigation processes.

The commission approved the conditional use permit with a 4 to 1 vote.

A less controversial conditional use permit application was for a dog care facility planned to open on Main Street. The Perfect Wag will occupy the building that Hutch’s Home Furnishings formerly occupied. The Perfect Wag will offer boarding, daycare, grooming and retail services. The plan includes 119 kennels, washing/grooming space and multiple indoor play areas.

In addition to the traditional Development Review Committee (DRC) written review, the city had Lehi City animal control personnel review the plan. “This is one of the better proposals for this type of business I’ve seen in the past 25 years. I am not opposed to this type of business, and it could be highly beneficial to have a legal boarding facility in the area. We currently have a number of illegal boarding facilities,” said Lehi City’s animal control officer Peterson.

In addressing concerns about cleaning and draining play yards and kennels, owner Allen Glen stated that The Perfect Wag will utilize an enzyme-based solution used in veterinary settings and a scrubber and air filtration system to mitigate any associated odors. Glenn added that kennel sizes are larger than national standards and will be 8’ by 4.5’ and will utilize removable walls to increase kennel sizes with a modular wall system.

The commission approved the conditional use permit with a unanimous vote.

The commission also approved an amendment to an existing conditional use permit for a pylon sign at EV Auto and a conditional use permit for a monopole stealth cell tower located at Skyridge High School. Additionally, the commission sent positive recommendations to the City Council amending planned residential lot lines for additional access to Family Park and a comprehensive amendment to the Development Code’s residential table of uses.