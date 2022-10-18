Commissioners green-light plan for Mill Pond Road area

Commissioners unanimously approved or gave positive recommendations to all the items on their agenda during the first regular Planning Commission meeting of the month on October13.

Almost a third of the meeting time was taken by representatives from the Gardner Company and Stack on the proposed Thanksgiving Point Area Amendment similar to the presentation the City Council heard two days before.

The Lehi City Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation for a zone change from Mixed Use to Heavy Commercial to The Good and the Beautiful on their nine-acre property located at 700 South Mill Pond Road. Although the request was for Heavy Commercial to facilitate warehousing, Daniel Phillips, representing the homeschool curriculum company, assured the commissioners that they will incorporate mixed-use elements into the site and building.

“The intent is to construct a building that will allow The Good and the Beautiful to remain in Lehi,” said Phillips. “The hope is to condense multiple locations into one operation, and we feel Lehi is the perfect location for the new facilities.”

The proposed building will have multiple uses that are different from a typical warehouse facility. “One unique feature will be the recital hall that will be available to the community,” Phillips continued. “This location is on the east side with views of the Mill Pond and adjacent open space area that will work well with a future trail around the pond.”

Lehi City commissioners voted unanimously to give a positive recommendation to City Council for the zone change, as well as a unanimous approval of The Good and the Beautiful’s concept plan for the property.

The following items were also given positive recommendations going forward to City Council, or final approval from the Planning Commission on Oct. 13:

– Gaitlin McBride’s request for a permit for an 8-foot fence at 370 East 500 North.

Advertisement

– Laura Hales’ request for a zone change from Commercial to Mixed-Use on .51-acres at 2600 North 1200 West.

– Wesley Gurney’s request for a zone change from TH-5 (transitional holding) to Light Industrial on 1.84-acres at 1735 North Boston Street.

– Bastian Homes’ request for a conditional use permit for the Owen duplex at 984 North 500 West.

– Lehi City’s request for review of Development Code amendments pertaining to the Mixed-Use zone and parking requirements for residential clubhouses.