Utah County Commission issues state of local disaster due to flooding damage

PROVO (May 31, 2023) – The Utah County Commission issued a press release today to officially declare a state of local disaster due to flooding damage in Utah County. Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, Chair of the Commission, signed the declaration on May 30, 2023.

“We appreciate Utah County Emergency Management, Public Works, and local municipalities who have spent countless hours over the last few months diligently preparing for the flooding and attempting to mitigate the risk of flood damage,” said Commissioner Powers Gardner.

“Utah County proactively planned and budgeted $2 million for potential flooding expenses. With the current damage estimates and the expectation that we will see more damage given the amount of water still in the mountains, this disaster declaration will allow us to begin the process of applying for state and federal funding,” concluded Powers Gardner.

Utah County and affected cities within Utah County have incurred over $10,000,000 in flood related damages thus far. Due to the extremely wet weather year, Utah County set aside $2,000,000 in their 2023 budget for potential flooding expenses.

Declaring a state of emergency allows the county to also apply for additional state and federal funding.

Utah County Emergency Management, Public Works, and local municipalities have been diligently working together to prepare for flooding and to mitigate risks of flood damage for the past several months.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for the next 30 days unless terminated sooner or extended by the Utah County Commission.