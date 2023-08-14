Thanksgiving Point traffic to improve with overhaul of 2100 N and 2300 W intersection

As part of the City Council’s marathon meeting last week that kept city officials and visitors up until past 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Council approved the Thanksgiving Point area plan with traffic improvements.

The traffic plan presented is part of upcoming new development in Thanksgiving Point. The previously approved concept plan includes 1,800 units in the transit-oriented development (TOD) area. The most significant development area includes Utah Transit Authority (UTA) property, the soccer fields north of the FrontRunner Station and the Cornbelly’s site. The remaining 200 units will be outside the TOD zone on property south of Thanksgiving Point and the corner of Triumph Blvd. and Ashton Blvd.

Earlier this year, Slopes Residential updated the City Council with planned unit counts on the TOD site, including 1,250 units on the current Cornbelly’s site, 350 units on the soccer field and 200 units on the UTA parcel.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council enacted several traffic improvement triggers for the project’s progress.

The developers may not build more than 305 units until the following roads are completed:

1. The widening of 2300 West from Lehi Main Street to 2100 North. This construction will include widening 2300 West to five lanes total, with two lanes in each direction, a middle turn lane, and sidewalks on the entire stretch. The 2300 West widening project will include a dedicated right turn lane at the 2100 North intersection for drivers heading east. The project is funded and nearing design completion with an anticipated finish date of fall 2024.

2. A dedicated right turn lane on southbound Triumph Boulevard that turns into a nonstop acceleration lane onto westbound 2100 North. Drivers heading southbound onto 2300 West will have two straight-through lanes instead of the current one.

3. Install westbound and eastbound dual left turns at Triumph Boulevard and Ashton Boulevard.

Projects two and three have an anticipated completion date of 2024.

The following trigger list would prohibit the developer from building more than 1,220 units until the following projects are complete:

1. Install a raised median on Triumph Boulevard and 2150 North to restrict Cranberry Farms residents to right-in and right-out turns.

2. A traffic light at Sycamore Lane and Ashton Boulevard

3. The building of the 2100 North Freeway or the extension of Clubhouse Drive to 3600 West in Holbrook Farms. The 2100 North freeway is anticipated to be done first as the state is in the engineering phase with an anticipated start date in 2026 and finished in 2028. The freeway will be five lanes in each direction, with the current 2100 North lanes kept as one-way frontage roads.

Other future projects that are planned but could still change include:

• A traffic light at Waterbury Drive and 3600 West

• A traffic light at 2450 North and 3600 West

• A right-in and right-out punch out from Cranberry Farms on 2600 North to get onto 2100 North. This project would require eminent domain and the demolition of two current homes.

The total transportation plan has a build-out timeline of completion sometime in 2030.

The City Council approved the proposed plan 4-1, with Councilwoman Katie Koivisto dissenting.