City leaders share 2023 goals, look ahead

A new year brings plenty of political action with a fresh calendar of City Council meetings, a new budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and three council seats up for reelection this year. Councilman Mike Southwick, Councilwoman Paige Albrecht and Councilwoman Katie Koivisto will need to choose whether or not to seek re-election.

To start 2023, Mayor Mark Johnson and the City Council haveshared their outlook and top goal for the year ahead.

Mayor Mark Johnson

1. What are you most looking forward to in the City for 2023?

I’m greatly looking forward to the city beginning construction of the all-abilities park, the extension of 600 East through Family Park and finishing lining the Dry Creek Reservoir in preparation for the recreation facility to be located there. In addition, groundwork will continue at Mellor-Rhodes Park in preparation for constructing our six-field baseball-softball complex.

2. What is one goal you would like to get accomplished in the City this year?

My goal is to continue to work on park and cultural improvements. With the approval of the PARC tax, Lehi City is excited to have this additional source of funding to make many needed improvements.

Councilman Chris Condie

1. What are you most looking forward to in the City for 2023?

Getting our fiber network up and running and hearing [about the fiber] from our first group of residents. Also, the groundbreaking of the new Lehi City Hall and library, Fire Station 84 and the Family All-Abilities Park.

2. What is one goal you would like to get accomplished in the City this year?

Each month, I would like to walk one neighborhood and reach out to two Lehi businesses to communicate and listen to suggestions and concerns.

Councilwoman Katie Koivisto

1. What are you most looking forward to in the City for 2023?

I am looking forward to the implementation and rollout of fiber throughout all of Lehi.

2. What is one goal or thing you would like to accomplish in the City this year?

One goal I would like to accomplish this year is to research and find a way to make housing more affordable for Lehi and Utah residents.

Councilman Mike Southwick

1. What are you most looking forward to in the City for 2023?

I am looking for the fiber project to continue forward this year. It has been in the planning for a few years, and as you drive around the City, you can see that Strata Network and Lehi City are

working together to provide fiber connections to Lehi citizens. Fiber should be completed around May 2025. There will be some areas that could see fiber connections by this spring.

2. What is one goal or thing you would like to accomplish in the City this year?

A project that is in the making at present is the brainchild of Lara Bangerter, Director of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. The name of this project is ‘The Lehi, Utah Historical Marker program.” Markers will be placed at different Historical sites in Lehi. John and Danaca Hadfield of Lehi donated $40,000 [to this project], and Lara put in for a grant from the Lehi PARC Tax to accomplish this project.

The Historical preservation committee will help to start this project this year. This will be a great project to mark Historical sites in Lehi. To start the project, eight markers will be placed on Lehi Historical sites this year. Then within the next four years,seven more markers will be placed each year. As a City, we thank Lara Bangerter and John and Danaca Hadfield for making this project possible. This will be a great addition to Lehi City and will make it possible to remember the Historical sites of Lehi.

Councilwoman Paige Albrecht

1. What are you most looking forward to in the City for 2023?

It’s difficult to choose just one thing because Lehi has a lot to look forward to in the next year. Personally, I’m most excited to see the new All-Abilities playground built at Family Park. We need more regional parks in quite a few areas of Lehi, and I’m so happy to see the east side of town have this new amenity. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m hoping the final designs will honor all who have contributed to this park from the beginning up to today.

Given the huge size of this property and Lehi’s ever-changing needs, it’s been very difficult to nail down plans and funding to develop this over the years. Having a playground that includes everyone in the community is a great resolution and something that all of Lehi will be able to celebrate together and be proud of. I look forward to spending many happy outings there with my family, and I’m also excited for the Council to turn our attention to other areas that also need parks.

2. What is one goal or thing you would like to accomplish in the City this year?

Early each year, the City Council gets together for a day-long retreat and discusses our goals for the coming year with the administration and staff. Something I’m personally hoping to see gets extra attention this time is the downtown area of Lehi. There are many needs in that part of town that are long overdue. While other areas of Lehi also have needs, Old Town has some pressing infrastructure issues and preservation challenges. Main Street, especially, is a jewel that we need to take better care of.

Planning for future growth is essential, but so is taking care of the heritage that makes us unique and special. I’m looking forward to seeing the Historical Society and Planning Department weigh in on updated design standards. I plan to help craft funding solutions wherever possible, from preservation grants to infrastructure allocations in this year’s budget. While this is by no means my only goal for the coming year, I do feel like downtown revitalization has been put off for far too long,and I want all of us to be part of the solutions.

Councilman Paul Hancock

1. What are you most looking forward to in the City for 2023?

This one is simple. I’m excited for our first residents to beconnected to our fiber network.

2. What is one goal or thing you would like to accomplish in the City this year?

As we continue to grow as a city, I think it’s critical that we look at our master transportation plan. This includes our city roads and the state roads that require coordination with UDOT and UTA.