Lehi begins flood mitigation plan, urges residents to prepare now

Utah is seeing record snowfall this year. State snowpack totals show 23.2 inches of snow water equivalent, according to the state’s Natural Resources division, the highest total in nearly 40 years. With rain and snow still in the forecast, cities across the state are planning for severe flooding.

Lehi officials met last week to plan and begin implementation of a flood mitigation plan that includes preparing city infrastructure and informing the public on how to protect their personal properties best.

“We do have some concerns about the snow melt this spring. Our staff has been proactively cleaning out ditches and trenches and preparing as best we can. We can’t control the weather but we can do our best to help the water run through the city. It’s coming, but we want to mitigate it not to be so bad.” said City Administrator Jason Walker.

While the city prepares citywide infrastructure, residents are being urged to act on their own properties, including:

1. Clean gutters and storm drains in front of your home, allowing rainwater to drain properly.

2. Help the city to keep street storm drains clear of debris like garbage and yard clippings.



3. Ensure all your sump pumps, french drains, or other drainage systems operate correctly.

In addition to regular maintenance preparations, residents may pick up sandbags at the Public Works Building “A” during business hours (Monday through Thursday, 6:30 am-5:00 pm- 2538 N 300 W, Bldg. A).

There are two locations available to fill sandbags (bring your shovel):

1. Power Department (560 West Glen Carter Drive)

2. Lehi Cemetery (1525 North 600 East)

If conditions rapidly change and residents need to pick up sandbags on a Friday, Saturday or during a city holiday, they may call the standby number 801-836-1045.

Lehi City also urges residents to stay safe during any potential flooding by avoiding the temptation to go swimming, tubing or entering flood waters, as they may look harmless but can be extremely dangerous. Keep animals and children away from raging creeks, rivers and flood water.

“We just don’t know for sure [what will happen this year]. The weather is self-regulating. We don’t know how it will turn out,” said Mayor Mark Johnson.

Residents can view the flood map here and sign up for the emergency alert system here.