BREAKING: Joylin Lincoln wins Alpine School District Board Seat

The race for Alpine School District Board of Education seat 2, the district’s newest seat representing West Lehi and parts of Saratoga Springs, can finally be called. Joylin Lincoln has extended her lead over Wendy Rencher to 273 votes.

With 98.5% of the ballots counted, Joylin Lincoln received 7,555 votes, and Wendy Rencher received 7,282 votes.

“I am grateful for all those who expressed their voice through voting and the confidence they placed in me to carry forward the work we are doing for our children. I especially appreciate the support from the communities of Lehi and Saratoga Springs. I look forward to utilizing my skillset for Alpine School District students, parents, and teachers. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work.” said Lincoln when reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Lincoln will begin her four-year term in January 2023.