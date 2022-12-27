LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2022

1. Title Town! Lehi and Skyridge both win State Championships.

2. Alpine School District bond voted down for first time ever.

3. Lehi sports talent: Lehi wins baseball championship. Skyridge wins third straight women’s tennis championship. Lehi also finishes second in girls basketball, boys track, boys soccer and softball. Skyridge won silver in girls lacrosse and boys track.

4. City breaks ground on city-wide fiber and construction is underway. Prices and speeds recently announced.

5. Power rates continue to rise with a new monthly customer charge and usage increase.

6. The real estate market started hot and then finished with a slowdown.

7. Council approves Thanksgiving Point transit-oriented development (TOD). Plans moving along.

8. City to install secondary water meters on all properties.

9. West Lehi gets a new Alpine School District board seat. Joylin Lincon wins election.

10. Lehi sees increase in distracted driving.