LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2022

2023: Real Estate market slows due to rising interest rates

Lehi History: Christmas of 1871 marred by murder of Lehi schoolteacher

Things to Know Before Opening a Business in Utah

Thanksgiving Point Members to see price increase in January

Moving to Utah? Here's What You Can Look Forward To

Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested

Lehi Fire Department subs for Santa, requests donations

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – November 2022

Two Housing Experts Argue Over How Much Utah House Prices Will Fall Next Year

Published

15 hours ago

on

1. Title Town! Lehi and Skyridge both win State Championships.

2. Alpine School District bond voted down for first time ever.

3. Lehi sports talent: Lehi wins baseball championship. Skyridge wins third straight women’s tennis championship. Lehi also finishes second in girls basketball, boys track, boys soccer and softball. Skyridge won silver in girls lacrosse and boys track. 

4. City breaks ground on city-wide fiber and construction is underway. Prices and speeds recently announced. 

5. Power rates continue to rise with a new monthly customer charge and usage increase. 

6. The real estate market started hot and then finished with a slowdown.

7. Council approves Thanksgiving Point transit-oriented development (TOD). Plans moving along.  

8. City to install secondary water meters on all properties. 

9. West Lehi gets a new Alpine School District board seat. Joylin Lincon wins election

10. Lehi sees increase in distracted driving.

